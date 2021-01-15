Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in December

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MSMGF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 316,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

