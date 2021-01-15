Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in December

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MSMGF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 316,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
Grid Metals Company Profile
