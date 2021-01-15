GridCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.72 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. GridCoin has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $1,054.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,132,731 coins and its circulating supply is 411,479,699 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

