Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.90 Million

Analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report sales of $786.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.90 million and the lowest is $782.00 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $655.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%.

GO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $629,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $766,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,851.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,245 shares of company stock valued at $24,427,738 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GO opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.