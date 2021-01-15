Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 310,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,482,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $766,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,851.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 634,245 shares of company stock worth $24,427,738. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

GO stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

