Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.36

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $9.45. Guangshen Railway shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 90,490 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Guangshen Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Guangshen Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Guangshen Railway by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.