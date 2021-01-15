Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.36

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $9.45. Guangshen Railway shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 90,490 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Guangshen Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Guangshen Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Guangshen Railway by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.