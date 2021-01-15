Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.32

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.32 and traded as high as $129.36. Haemonetics shares last traded at $129.03, with a volume of 243,556 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 44.7% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

