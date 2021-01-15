Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €11.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of HAB stock opened at €9.07 ($10.67) on Friday. Hamborner REIT AG has a 52 week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 52 week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $722.72 million and a PE ratio of 37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.97 and its 200-day moving average is €8.68.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

