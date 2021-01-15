Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Trading Down 0.9%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTLZF)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

