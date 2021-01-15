Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Hammerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hammerson in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 44,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

