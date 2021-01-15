Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $48.78 million and $6.98 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,717.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.91 or 0.03213441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.00389857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.91 or 0.01326068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.37 or 0.00562030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.33 or 0.00428496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00286094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020596 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 348,659,479 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

