Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 35,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of C$12.20 million and a PE ratio of -19.17.

About Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (HPY.V) (CVE:HPY)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property that comprises 31 mineral tenures totaling approximately 10,350 hectares and the West Valley property that comprises 32 mineral tenures totaling approximately 14,957 hectares.

