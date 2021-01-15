HARD Protocol Market Cap Reaches $28.15 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.15 million and $9.30 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00039678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00113578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00064610 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00246174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00059877 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

