Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $224.75

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.75 and traded as high as $276.90. Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) shares last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 9,376 shares.

The company has a market cap of £88.13 million and a P/E ratio of 20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.75.

Get Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) alerts:

In other Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 38,468 shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.