Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $224.75

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.75 and traded as high as $276.90. Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) shares last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 9,376 shares.
The company has a market cap of £88.13 million and a P/E ratio of 20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.75.
In other Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 38,468 shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).
Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.
