Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post $126.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Harmonic posted sales of $122.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $373.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $374.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $464.38 million, with estimates ranging from $428.30 million to $495.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

HLIT stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $794.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 62,815 shares of company stock worth $429,553 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 290.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.