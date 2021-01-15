Harmony (ONE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.45 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $62.30 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00468947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.24 or 0.04090917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013126 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,867,000 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

