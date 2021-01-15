Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Up 9.6%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $23.40. 351,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 479,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

HARP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $593.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.