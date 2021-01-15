Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HCAP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 82,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,829. Harvest Capital Credit has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a current ratio of 27.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.
Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.
