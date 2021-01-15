Harvest Finance Price Reaches $90.93 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $90.93 or 0.00249209 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $39.60 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 449,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,526 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

