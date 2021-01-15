Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) shot up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,981,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 655,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

