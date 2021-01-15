HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Cap of $209,463.45

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $209,463.45 and $21,453.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00057458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00429053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.21 or 0.04041633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014018 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

