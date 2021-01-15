Hashgard (GARD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.49 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $155,008.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hashgard Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars.

