Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.00 million and $335,799.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00008793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,480.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.01 or 0.03220892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00393529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.38 or 0.01327756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.07 or 0.00564876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00429246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00286624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,340,796 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

