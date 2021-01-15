HC Wainwright Boosts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $31.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCYC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 10,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,935. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market cap of $454.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $340,857.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,857.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $716,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

