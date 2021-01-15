HC Wainwright Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $49.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of GMAB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,029. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 482,908 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

