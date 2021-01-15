HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $174.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $715,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

