Head-To-Head Analysis: ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) vs. Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get ComF5 International alerts:

ComF5 International has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.8% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Agilysys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ComF5 International and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ComF5 International 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilysys 0 2 3 0 2.60

Agilysys has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.21%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than ComF5 International.

Profitability

This table compares ComF5 International and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A Agilysys -16.61% -28.60% -13.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ComF5 International and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agilysys $160.76 million 6.24 -$34.07 million ($1.47) -28.95

ComF5 International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agilysys.

Summary

Agilysys beats ComF5 International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ComF5 International Company Profile

ComF5 International, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComF5, LLC, operates as a direct selling company. It offers an Internet marketing system with a streaming video through an enhanced email service, live Webcasting tools, and video on demand capabilities through a network of independent distributors. The company combines Web 2.0 applications as the product or service and a multi-tiered system of affiliates as the sales force. The company was formerly known as DigitalFX International, Inc. and changed its name to ComF5 International, Inc. on April 01, 2010. ComF5 International is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience. It also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for ComF5 International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ComF5 International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.