Head-To-Head Review: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) versus BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get BEO Bancorp alerts:

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BEO Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A HarborOne Bancorp 11.64% 4.63% 0.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEO Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $27.83 million 1.51 $4.28 million N/A N/A HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 3.08 $18.27 million $0.33 34.55

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BEO Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.20%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposit, and savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, and mortgage loans; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. As of April 16, 2020, the company operated 20 branches and 5 loan production offices in twelve eastern Oregon and five eastern Washington counties. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans. The company, through HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also provides a range of educational services through HarborOne U, such as classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. As of April 27, 2020, the company operated 25 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island; one limited-service branch; and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, and Florida. It also operates administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, and Warwick, Rhode Island, as well as five ATM locations. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BEO Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEO Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.