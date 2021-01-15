Head to Head Survey: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) & iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cerus and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -73.72% -63.47% -30.82% iCAD -67.61% -55.84% -22.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cerus and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 4 0 3.00 iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cerus presently has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.04%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.41%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Cerus.

Risk and Volatility

Cerus has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $74.65 million 16.57 -$71.24 million ($0.51) -14.51 iCAD $31.34 million 8.87 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -32.68

iCAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iCAD beats Cerus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma that is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company has a collaboration with the National Trauma Institute to supply Intercept plasma for use in the plasma resuscitation without lung injury (PROpOLIs) clinical study. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram. It also provides ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound Panorama, a prototype software product for determining risk factors in interval cancers; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. It serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. The company also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

