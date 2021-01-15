Head to Head Survey: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) & Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 24.45% 12.08% 10.44% Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84%

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Nutriband’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $4.48 billion 20.92 $1.38 billion $9.95 80.11 Nutriband $370,000.00 206.96 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -33.78

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intuitive Surgical and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 3 8 10 0 2.33 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $719.65, indicating a potential downside of 9.72%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than Nutriband.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Nutriband shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Nutriband on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, the company offers EndoWrist Stapler, a wristed stapling instrument for resection, transection, and creation of anastomoses; and EndoWrist One Vessel Sealers that are wristed single-use instruments for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System, as well as Ion endoluminal system for biopsies. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

