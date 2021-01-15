Head-To-Head Survey: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phunware and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $19.15 million 3.44 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -3.83 SciPlay $465.80 million 4.62 $32.40 million $1.53 11.14

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SciPlay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Phunware and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50 SciPlay 0 4 6 0 2.60

Phunware currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.51%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.57%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than SciPlay.

Risk & Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 14.38, indicating that its share price is 1,338% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -104.60% -445.58% -47.31% SciPlay 3.39% 7.10% 5.16%

Summary

SciPlay beats Phunware on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing. Its product portfolio comprises enterprise mobile software, including content management, location-based services, marketing automation, business intelligence and analytics, alerts, notifications and messaging, audience engagement, and audience monetization, as well as vertical solutions, which are off-the-shelf, iOS-, and Android-based mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services; and cryptonetworking, as well as MaaS software application frameworks that pre-integrates all of its MaaS software ingredients for use within mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services. The company also offers application transactions for mobile audience building, user acquisition application discovery, audience engagement, and audience monetization, which includes re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases through insertion orders. In addition, it provides data, including re-occurring and one-time application transaction media campaigns and recurring data licensing for one-to-one, indoor and outdoor, and consumer targeting across global position system, high-and low-density Wifi, and physical and virtual beacons. The company has partnership with GAIN Innovation for government contract bids in Texas. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

