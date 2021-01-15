Head-To-Head Survey: TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) versus Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA)

Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) and TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Media 100 and TransAct Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransAct Technologies $45.75 million 1.87 $520,000.00 $0.07 136.57

TransAct Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Media 100.

Profitability

This table compares Media 100 and TransAct Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media 100 N/A N/A N/A TransAct Technologies -8.50% -12.71% -9.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Media 100 and TransAct Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAct Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

TransAct Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.52%. Given TransAct Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Media 100.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Media 100 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Media 100 has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAct Technologies has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransAct Technologies beats Media 100 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Media 100

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides BOHA! terminal for the food service technology solution market that combines hardware and software components in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. It markets its products under the BOHA!, AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, and Printrex brand names for restaurant, point of sale automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, oil and gas, and hospitality markets, as well as government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, resellers, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users through online Webstore transactsupplies.com. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

