HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $58.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. HealthStream posted sales of $62.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $241.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.01 million to $242.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $222.86 million, with estimates ranging from $214.92 million to $230.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

HSTM stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HealthStream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in HealthStream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 10.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

