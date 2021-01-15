Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47.41 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $354.45 million and $47.41 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019868 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00100793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001677 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009451 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008015 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,762,215,343 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

