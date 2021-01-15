HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.92 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 185.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 293.2% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $723.44 million and $1.92 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00005503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001331 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

