HEIDI Market Capitalization Achieves $5,251.56 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 137.6% higher against the dollar. HEIDI has a total market cap of $5,251.56 and $21.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

