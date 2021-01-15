Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEINY. ING Group cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

HEINY stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,792. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

