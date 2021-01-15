Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ING Group lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of HEINY stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.93. 16,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,792. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

