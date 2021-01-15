Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $261,500. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 109.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

