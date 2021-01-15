HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLGY remained flat at $$33.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $33.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

