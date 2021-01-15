HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA’s (HLLGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLLGY remained flat at $$33.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

