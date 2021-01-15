Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $348,179.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $86.59 million and $348,179.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00393407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

