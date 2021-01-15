HelloGold (HGT) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $198,896.84 and $36.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00429444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04120486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

