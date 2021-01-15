Helpico Trading Down 25.2% Over Last Week (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $1,111.43 and approximately $5.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00113728 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00259167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00064422 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00060105 BTC.

Helpico Profile