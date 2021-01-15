Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $76.00 at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

HRI stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Herc by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Herc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

