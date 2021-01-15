Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HFWA. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

