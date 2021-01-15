Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HESM. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:HESM opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $402.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 227.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

