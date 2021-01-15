Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HESM. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
NYSE:HESM opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $402.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 227.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
