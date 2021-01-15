Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

