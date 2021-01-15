Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HXGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HXGBY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

