HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Short Interest Update

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the December 15th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 639,123 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 30.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $0.60 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $871.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

