HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $170.65

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $170.65 and traded as low as $168.00. HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at $168.00, with a volume of 1,733,442 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 296.30%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

